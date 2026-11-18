On November 9, Chinese and foreign journalists, who were on a media reporting tour under the 2026 Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum, visited Chinese skincare brand GUYU's first offline flagship store and its headquarters in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, to see how the young brand is "going global" through scientific strength and cultural confidence.

Journalists try out GUYU's latest skincare products at the brand's first offline flagship store in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong. (Photo: Yu Jiayin/GT)

At the flagship store, staff members presented GUYU's latest skincare collections; at its headquarters, the journalists observed livestreaming studios in action and tried on traditional Chinese clothing, made scented sachets and experienced AI-powered traditional Chinese medicine consultations.At a welcome ceremony, Lin Yuting, president of Guyu Biotechnology Group Co, said the brand takes its name from Guyu, or "Grain Rain," one of China's 24 solar terms. "We'd like to take this opportunity to share the story of a young Chinese brand, and how GUYU has found its own path to growth through scientific innovation and confidence in Chinese culture," she said.

Journalists observe a livestreaming studio in action at GUYU's headquarters. (Photo: Yu Jiayin/GT)

GUYU's journey began in 2007 with a laboratory dedicated to Glabridin, often called "the gold of skin brightening," and the brand was officially launched in 2016. According to the company, its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew from more than 3.5 billion yuan ($480 million) in 2023 to more than 6 billion yuan ($830 million) in 2025. It has become China's No. 1 domestic brightening skincare brand for three consecutive years, according to Euromonitor International.Frost & Sullivan separately certified it as the top domestic brightening skincare brand by cumulative sales over five years.Its product strength rests on three proprietary core ingredients: AuroGlab, which raises Glabridin purity to 99 percent; Rare Ginsenoside Compound K, which received a Type II Drug Master File (DMF) filing with the US Food and Drug Administration in April 2026; and Human Mimetic Exosome HME™, which brings anti-wrinkle skincare to the cellular and genetic levels.GUYU is one of the very few brands in the industry that independently researches and manufactures all of its core ingredients.In the spring of 2026, GUYU made its debut as an ingredient supplier at in-cosmetics Global in Paris, often described as the "Oscars" of the cosmetic ingredients industry, and its HME™ eye cream sold out its first overseas inventory shortly after launching in North America.During the visit, Christine Susanna Tjhin, director of strategic communication and research at Indonesia's Gentala Institute, pointed to the shift of Chinese exports "from Made in China to Created in China," especially "when it comes to C-beauty."Noor Soraya Mohammad Jamal, editor of the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), added: "Now K-beauty is well-known, so it's now time for Chinese cosmetics to shine."