This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the Leonid meteor shower seen over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Wenbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the Leonid meteor shower seen over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows the Leonid meteor shower seen over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on Nov. 16, 2026 shows the Leonid meteor shower seen over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)