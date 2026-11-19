This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the rum production line at the Chamarel rum distillery in the Black River District, southwestern Mauritius. The rum industry in Mauritius is rooted in centuries of sugarcane cultivation. The Chamarel distillery is a standout local rhum agricole distillery that uses only fresh sugarcane juice for production. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the bottled rum at the Chamarel rum distillery in the Black River District, southwestern Mauritius. The rum industry in Mauritius is rooted in centuries of sugarcane cultivation. The Chamarel distillery is a standout local rhum agricole distillery that uses only fresh sugarcane juice for production. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows a view of the Chamarel rum distillery in the Black River District, southwestern Mauritius. The rum industry in Mauritius is rooted in centuries of sugarcane cultivation. The Chamarel distillery is a standout local rhum agricole distillery that uses only fresh sugarcane juice for production. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2026 shows the rum production line at the Chamarel rum distillery in the Black River District, southwestern Mauritius. The rum industry in Mauritius is rooted in centuries of sugarcane cultivation. The Chamarel distillery is a standout local rhum agricole distillery that uses only fresh sugarcane juice for production. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)