This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2026 shows a view of the Chancay Port in Chancay, Peru. Two years after its inauguration on Peru's Pacific coast, Chancay Port is handling growing cargo volumes, expanding shipping connections with Asia and creating new employment opportunities for local residents.(Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)

Two years after its inauguration on Peru's Pacific coast, Chancay Port is handling growing cargo volumes, expanding shipping connections with Asia and creating new employment opportunities for local residents.The Chinese-built port, inaugurated in November 2024, has emerged as an increasingly important gateway for South American exports to Asia. Its expanding network of shipping routes is helping businesses access overseas markets while generating economic opportunities for the nearby town of Chancay.The second anniversary of the port's debut came just days before China's hosting of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings.The Shenzhen gathering's theme, "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," is reflected in the growing importance of trans-Pacific trade and transport connectivity, as exemplified by Chancay Port.As it continues to expand, the logistics hub is strengthening links between South America and Asia, providing fresh momentum for trans-Pacific trade and deeper regional economic cooperation.SMARTER, MORE EFFICIENT OPERATIONSAs South America's first smart port, Chancay is equipped with six remote-controlled ship-to-shore cranes, 15 automated rail-mounted gantry cranes and 50 intelligent container trucks.By integrating artificial intelligence, digital twin technology and the Internet of Things, the port has adopted a technology-driven operating model that enables round-the-clock operations, with cargo handling processes increasingly automated and digitally monitored.In the first nine months of this year, Chancay Port handled 323 vessel calls, up 31 percent year on year, while container throughput rose 47 percent, to 340,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).Over the past two years, the port has continued to expand its shipping network, diversify its business portfolio and improve its operational efficiency.Through the two-way Chancay-Shanghai express shipping service and regional feeder routes connecting major ports along South America's west coast and in Central America, the port has developed an initial network combining direct transoceanic shipping with regional cargo distribution, extending its reach to neighboring countries like Colombia, Ecuador and Chile.Ecuador's Association of Banana Marketing and Export (ACORBANEC) Executive Director Richard Salazar said the shipping route linking Ecuador's Guayaquil Port with Chancay Port has cut the time at sea for Ecuadorian bananas to reach China to about 27 days, creating more favorable conditions for local exporters to tap the Chinese market.Figures released in September by ACORBANEC showed that the country exported 12.14 million boxes of bananas to China in the first eight months of 2026, up about 11.84 percent year on year.PORT DEVELOPMENT BRINGS LOCAL BENEFITSLocated about 80 km north of Peru's capital Lima, Chancay Port has brought tangible changes to local communities since it began regular operations, generating new jobs and business opportunities.The port's development has opened up new employment prospects for young people in the area.Monica Bisso, 28, is among those who have benefited. Born and raised in Chancay, she had long hoped to find work in her hometown."When I saw the port's recruitment announcement, I submitted my application without hesitation," she said.Today, Bisso works as an operator of automated rail-mounted gantry cranes at the port.Bisso told Xinhua that after joining the company, she received a month of theoretical instruction and hands-on training, equipping her with the skills needed for the job."I've had the opportunity to learn more about different fields, and with my higher income, I can now start building a new house," she said, adding that the port's continued development has also helped nearby residents acquire new skills and improve their livelihoods.Growth in port operations has attracted more businesses along the supply chain to establish a presence in and around Chancay.An increasing number of visitors and companies seeking business opportunities have also helped boost local commerce and services.Itala Ramirez, a 55-year-old local resident, told Xinhua that before the port was built, she had to leave her hometown to take on physically demanding jobs elsewhere."I now work for a port cargo handling company and have a stable income close to home. I'm very happy with that," Ramirez said, beaming.CONNECTING ASIA-PACIFIC FOR A SHARED FUTUREAccording to a report released on Nov. 6 by the Peruvian Exporters Association, Peru's exports to China reached 31.309 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2026, up 31.3 percent year on year and accounting for 37.4 percent of the country's total exports.China is Peru's largest export destination, and trade through Chancay Port has injected fresh momentum into economic and trade cooperation between China and Peru and the broader Latin America region.Danper Trujillo, a Peruvian agricultural exporter, ships fresh blueberries, avocados and table grapes to China and other Asian countries mainly through Chancay Port.Brigitte Grados, deputy manager of international operations in the company's supply chain department, told Xinhua that Chancay enjoys a strategic geographical advantage as a departure port for Asian markets and offers highly competitive shipping times."Cargo shipped from Chancay to Shanghai can also be connected through Shanghai Port to other Asian ports, such as Busan in South Korea," she said.Technology products, fast-moving consumer goods and other shipments arriving at Chancay are subsequently transported by air or land to countries including Bolivia, Colombia and Brazil.Jhon Valdiglesias, a researcher at the Center for Asian Studies of Peru's National University of San Marcos, said the construction and operation of infrastructure projects such as Chancay Port are facilitating deeper Asia-Pacific cooperation.As connectivity improves and trade and investment ties grow closer, regional economies are expected to develop a mutually reinforcing cycle of growth and cooperation, he said.Juan Carlos Paz, former head of Peru's National Port Authority, also told Xinhua that "Chancay Port has become a trans-Pacific shipping hub."The port's continued development is providing new momentum for trans-Pacific trade and deeper regional economic cooperation, he said.

Workers unload materials at the Chancay Port in Chancay, Peru, Nov. 3, 2026. Two years after its inauguration on Peru's Pacific coast, Chancay Port is handling growing cargo volumes, expanding shipping connections with Asia and creating new employment opportunities for local residents.(Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)

Staff members monitor operations from an office at the Chancay Port in Chancay, Peru, Nov. 3, 2026. Two years after its inauguration on Peru's Pacific coast, Chancay Port is handling growing cargo volumes, expanding shipping connections with Asia and creating new employment opportunities for local residents.(Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)

People talk near the Chancay Port in Chancay, Peru, Nov. 3, 2026. Two years after its inauguration on Peru's Pacific coast, Chancay Port is handling growing cargo volumes, expanding shipping connections with Asia and creating new employment opportunities for local residents.(Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)