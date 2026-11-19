China's research icebreaker Xuelong sails towards a port near Hobart, Australia, Nov. 18, 2026. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition, arrived in Hobart, an important gateway to the Antarctic, on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

China's research icebreaker Xuelong sails towards a port near Hobart, Australia, Nov. 18, 2026. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition, arrived in Hobart, an important gateway to the Antarctic, on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

China's research icebreaker Xuelong sails towards a port near Hobart, Australia, Nov. 18, 2026. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition, arrived in Hobart, an important gateway to the Antarctic, on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

China's research icebreaker Xuelong sails towards a port near Hobart, Australia, Nov. 18, 2026. Xuelong, carrying members of China's 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition, arrived in Hobart, an important gateway to the Antarctic, on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)