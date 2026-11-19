Applicants go through the paperwork to obtain electronic national identity cards in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 18, 2026. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

More than 18 million people in Afghanistan have received electronic national identity cards, locally known as e-Tazkira, since their distribution began in May 2018, the official Bakhtar News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Applicants go through the paperwork to obtain electronic national identity cards in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 18, 2026. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

A total of 828,060 electronic national identity cards were issued in the first six months of the current year, and the issuance process is still ongoing, the news agency added.According to the report, 87 centers nationwide provide e-Tazkira services, with an additional center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, serving Afghans living abroad.