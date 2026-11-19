Models present creations of the Heaven Gaia Snow Spring/Summer 2027 collections by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during a fashion show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Models present creations of the Heaven Gaia Snow Spring/Summer 2027 collections by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during a fashion show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Models present creations of the Heaven Gaia Snow Spring/Summer 2027 collections by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during a fashion show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Models present creations of the Heaven Gaia Snow Spring/Summer 2027 collections by Chinese fashion designer Xiong Ying during a fashion show in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)