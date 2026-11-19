This photo shows an industrial embodied intelligence platform at the 2026 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 18, 2026. The event is held from Nov. 18 to 20 in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

People visit the 2026 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 18, 2026. The event is held from Nov. 18 to 20 in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

This photo shows a view of the 2026 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 18, 2026. The event is held from Nov. 18 to 20 in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

People visit the 2026 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 18, 2026. The event is held from Nov. 18 to 20 in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)