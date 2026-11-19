Exhibitors showcase their apple cider vinegar products to a customer during the 4th Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 18, 2026. The fourth edition of the Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit kicked off on Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Photo shows the exhibition sections of the 4th Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 18, 2026. The fourth edition of the Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit kicked off on Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An exhibitor hand-weaves wool yarn on a miniature wooden loom during the 4th Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 18, 2026. The fourth edition of the Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit kicked off on Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An exhibitor wearing traditional attire holds a plate of pomegranates during the 4th Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 18, 2026. The fourth edition of the Arab Small and Medium Enterprises Summit kicked off on Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)