Chinese artists perform at the concert held under the theme "Golden Bell Resounds, Harmony Along the Silk Road" in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 17, 2026. Music and art enthusiasts gathered in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on Tuesday night for a special cross-cultural concert featuring Chinese folk music and joint performances. (Xinhua/Liu Fangqiang)

Music and art enthusiasts gathered in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on Tuesday night for a special cross-cultural concert featuring Chinese folk music and joint performances.Held under the theme "Golden Bell Resounds, Harmony Along The Silk Road" at the Ashenafi Kebede Performing Arts Center at Addis Ababa University (AAU), the event was organized by the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the AAU.The concert brought together Chinese and Ethiopian artists, featuring performances by about 20 renowned musicians mainly from both the Central Conservatory of Music of China and the China Conservatory of Music.The captivating performance included a diverse musical repertoire, blending traditional Chinese folk music with classical piano and creating a rich auditory experience for music and art enthusiasts.Welcoming the art troupe on its performance tour in Ethiopia and Africa, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai highlighted the vital significance of the concert in fostering a greater understanding of the cultural and artistic values of both sides.With 2026 designated as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Chen noted that both sides have maintained frequent cultural exchanges during this commemorative year. He said the concert, featuring traditional folk music and cross-cultural performances, aims to further deepen and celebrate China-Ethiopia and China-Africa cultural exchanges as well as lasting people-to-people ties.Noting that China and Ethiopia both possess long histories, splendid civilizations, and fine traditional cultures, Chen expressed confidence that the performance would connect artists from both nations, particularly younger generations, through music to maintain a dynamic dialogue between the two civilizations, forge stronger bonds, and continuously enrich their all-weather strategic partnership.The concert began with a joint rendition performed by the Chinese art troupe, with Ethiopian artists playing the cello and double bass, drawing sustained applause from the audience. A total of 11 musical pieces were presented during the concert, which lasted for approximately two hours.As 2026 also marks the milestone 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, participants highlighted the event's significant historical significance, as a range of cultural celebrations are taking place across the continent throughout the year.Echoing the sentiment, Dima Nogo, chairman of the Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People's Representatives, the lower chamber of the Ethiopian parliament, noted that the concert serves as "a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, mutual respect, and enduring friendship between the two peoples."He stressed that bilateral ties are measured not solely by economic achievements and political cooperation, but also by mutual understanding and trust, noting that cultural diplomacy through music and art helps both sides better understand and recognize their shared values.Highlighting the significance of the concert's theme, Nogo emphasized that the Silk Road functioned not merely as a network of trade routes connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe, but also as a vital bridge of civilizations facilitating the exchange of knowledge, ideas, traditions, and artistic connectivity.The evening concluded with "Jambo Bwana" ("Hello, Sir"), a widely recognized welcoming song in East Africa. Much of the audience clapped along to the melody, erupting into thunderous applause the moment the music ended.

Artists and guests pose for a photo at the concert held under the theme "Golden Bell Resounds, Harmony Along the Silk Road" in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 17, 2026. Music and art enthusiasts gathered in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on Tuesday night for a special cross-cultural concert featuring Chinese folk music and joint performances. (Xinhua/Liu Fangqiang)