People visit a holiday pop-up night market at Times Square in New York, the United States, Nov. 18, 2026. As the holiday season approaches, pop-up night markets are opening across New York City, and will run for about two months. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit a holiday pop-up night market at Times Square in New York, the United States, Nov. 18, 2026. As the holiday season approaches, pop-up night markets are opening across New York City, and will run for about two months. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit a holiday pop-up night market at Times Square in New York, the United States, Nov. 18, 2026. As the holiday season approaches, pop-up night markets are opening across New York City, and will run for about two months. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit a holiday pop-up night market at Times Square in New York, the United States, Nov. 18, 2026. As the holiday season approaches, pop-up night markets are opening across New York City, and will run for about two months. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)