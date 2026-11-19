XIN COUNTY, China — A newly added main transformer and auxiliary equipment at the Doushanhe 35-kilovolt substation in Xin county, Central China's Henan Province, have been operating smoothly for a w eek, the local power supplier said on November 16, with electricity supply remaining stable.



The project forms a key component of State Grid Xin County Power Supply Company's 2026 winter power supply plan. The firm noted that reliable operation of the equipment will help deliver stable electricity to local residents throughout the winter.



Doushanhe township, located in the west-central part of Xin county, covers a vast area and administers 15 administrative villages and communities. It is home to revolutionary heritage sites, a nature reserve and a 4A-level scenic area.



In recent years, rapid economic and social development, coupled with continuous upgrades to the local "red tourism" sector, has pushed up electricity demand from households and businesses. The existing power supply capacity in the area could no longer fully meet the growing demand.



To ease the supply bottleneck and upgrade the local power grid, the power utility carried out an upgrade of the Doushanhe 35-kV substation. The project added one transformer, multiple 10-kV outgoing feeders and supporting facilities, lifting the overall power supply capacity of the zone.



State Grid Xin County Power Supply Company said it enforced strict controls over safety, quality and construction schedules during installation and commissioning, enabling the project to be completed and put into service ahead of the winter power demand peak.





