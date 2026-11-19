Tesla CEO Elon Musk, his son, and Zhu Xiaotong, Senior Vice President of Tesla Automotive, walk on in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. Photo: VCG

"I'm a huge fan of China," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday during a meeting with Ren Hongbin, chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), while encouraging people to visit China, according to a CCTV News report."I always said to people in the America and elsewhere that you can't understand China unless you visit," Musk said, noting that there is so much to see in China and so many majestic scenes of incredible buildings and natural wonders.Musk shared his experience of taking a bullet train from Beijing to Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to see the Terracotta Warriors. "I think it's one of the greatest wonders in the world. That was amazing," Musk said.According to a separate video posted by Yuyuantantian, a social media account affiliated with China Media Group, Musk brought his young son to the meeting. During the meeting, he asked his son, "Do you love China?" His son answered, "Yes."Musk said that China produces almost everything, adding that his son says that China is a toy paradise and his toys are made in China.This marks Musk's first publicly reported trip to Shenzhen, a technology hub in China. Musk arrived in Shenzhen on November 18 with a US delegation to attend events related to the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week held in the city, according to media reports.It's worth noting that Musk was also among a group of US executives who accompanied US President Donald Trump during his visit to China in May.Musk reportedly will visit Tesla's Shanghai plant during this trip. The Shanghai plant, Tesla's first gigafactory outside the US, began construction in January 2019 and produced its first vehicle in December of that year. In October, Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales grew at a faster annualized pace, according to the latest data from the China Passenger Car Association.Shanghai-built Model 3 and Model Y shipments climbed 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 67,829 units last month, which included both deliveries in China and exports to Europe, the Asia-Pacific and Canada.