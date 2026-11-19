12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum held in Fuzhou, followed by media tour of Fujian and Guangdong

By: Global Times | Published: Nov 19, 2026 05:08 PM

The 12th ASEAN Plus Three Media Cooperation Forum was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, on November 4. More than 120 representatives from 47 media outlets and institutions gathered to discuss the media’s role and responsibilities in regional cooperation and seek broader consensus. During a media tour, journalists visited historical districts, ...