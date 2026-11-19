An APEC-themed installation is seen in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19. Photo: Xinhua

Business and industry representatives attending the just-concluded APEC CEO Summit 2026 said Chinese leader's remark on supporting the establishment of a world association for bay areas economic cooperation is a "major step" that would help boost regional logistics and trade, facilitate the sharing of knowledge and information and break down certain trade barriers.The Chinese leader on Wednesday said China supports the establishment of a world association for bay areas economic cooperation, so as to deepen exchanges and interactions among bay areas from across the world and explore new ways for stronger Asia-Pacific economic cooperation, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The Asia-Pacific region is home to the world's most important bay areas notable for their open and interconnected economies with positive spillover effects, the Chinese leader said.The APEC CEO Summit 2026 was held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting is being held in Shenzhen from Wednesday to Thursday.The world's bay areas, including China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the US' San Francisco Bay Area, New York Bay Area and Japan's Tokyo Bay Area, are some of the global hubs for productivity and innovation growth.The GBA, which includes APEC host city Shenzhen, is an engine of growth and innovation in China.Inside and outside the APEC venue, the remark by the Chinese leader has found a deep resonance among business and industry representatives.Joanna Kay, program director of International Strategy, Partnerships and Engagement at The Superpower Institute (TSI), an Australian research institute, told the Global Times that forming such an association will be "a great step."Across the region, there will be opportunities to improve logistics and boost trade, to share knowledge and information, and to break down some trade barriers, Kay said. "It is a great announcement. I certainly endorse it."Arnaud Favry, head of APAC Government Affairs and Policy of American healthcare company Solventum, told the Global Times on Thursday that such an initiative would promote shared prosperity, facilitate innovation worldwide and connect bay areas.Alastair Symington, CEO of Australian health supplements company Blackmores Ltd, told the Global Times on Thursday that "if we link all those bay areas up, collectively, it's a real opportunity" to generate value within the Asia-Pacific region, showcasing joint collaboration."The remarks regarding the distinct openness, synergy, and spillover effects of a bay area economy are highly forward-looking and resonate deeply with us," Zhou Xing, vice chairman and public affairs managing partner at PwC China, told the Global Times. "PwC has long been deeply engaged in the GBA, where we have witnessed firsthand the unique practice of creating an efficient, closed-loop system that integrates institutional innovation with industrial implementation."According to the Xinhua News Agency, the GBA's gross domestic product exceeded 15 trillion yuan ($2.23 trillion) in 2025. Meanwhile, the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Global Innovation Index has once again ranked the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster first among the world's top 100 innovation clusters in 2026.Chen Hong, director of the Asia Pacific Studies Centre at East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Thursday that as the world's leading bay areas are concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region, forming clusters of international trade, technological innovation, financial services, as well as important hubs in global industrial and supply chains, The proposal highlighted a vision to break away from the traditional model of economic cooperation, and to explore a new path for regional cooperation with bay areas as the link, city clusters as the pivot, and industrial cooperation as the foundation.Against the backdrop of rising trade protectionism and geopolitical interference in technological cooperation, the vision is particularly relevant: It seeks to enable the intrinsic demands of economic development to transcend artificially erected political barriers and to promote overall Asia-Pacific cooperation through the convergence of interests among regions, the expert said."These bay areas are innovation hubs. They concentrate various ingredients to foster technological and economic innovation. Regulatory pathways, economic incentives, confluence of innovative ideas, lots of actors in the same sector operating in the same place...," Favry said, noting that fostering cooperation among bay areas in China and the US will produce mutually beneficial results.According to Chen, some readily achievable priorities for such an association include scientific and technological innovation, the digital economy, green and low-carbon transition, port logistics, cross-border finance, and talent exchanges.Notably, bay area cooperation has strong economic complementarity and local autonomy, which can reduce the interference of macro-level political differences in specific economic cooperation. With the GBA as an important pivot, China can transform its advantages in advanced manufacturing, the digital economy, and green technologies into international public cooperation resources, providing new growth points for pragmatic cooperation under the APEC framework, Chen said."This is not merely cooperation among bay areas, but a new exploration of using local connectivity to drive regional integration and using concrete projects to break through geopolitical barriers," the expert said.