A participant in the APEC CEO Summit 2026 visits an exhibition hall at Shenzhen's Robot Valley to explore various robot components on November 19, 2026. Photo: CNS Photo
China’s first embodied intelligent robot demonstration district, located in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, stages a large-scale robot performance on ...
Visitors explore the Silk Roads Beyond Borders exhibition in the Macao Special Administrative Region on July 27, 2026. ...
Visitors explore exhibits at a special exhibition marking the "Brilliant China" Third Cross-Straits Chinese Culture Summit at the ...