This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows the interior of a battery-powered tram manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during a test run on the street of Ljubljana, Slovenia. A battery-powered articulated bus built by Chinese manufacturer CRRC has been taking test run in the capital of Slovenia recently. Marketed as a trackless battery tram, the vehicle is around 30 meters long and can carry approximately 250 passengers. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A battery-powered tram manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) takes a test run on the street of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Nov. 19, 2026. A battery-powered articulated bus built by Chinese manufacturer CRRC has been taking test run in the capital of Slovenia recently. Marketed as a trackless battery tram, the vehicle is around 30 meters long and can carry approximately 250 passengers. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A battery-powered tram manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) takes a test run on the street of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Nov. 19, 2026. A battery-powered articulated bus built by Chinese manufacturer CRRC has been taking test run in the capital of Slovenia recently. Marketed as a trackless battery tram, the vehicle is around 30 meters long and can carry approximately 250 passengers. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A battery-powered tram manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) takes a test run on the street of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Nov. 19, 2026. A battery-powered articulated bus built by Chinese manufacturer CRRC has been taking test run in the capital of Slovenia recently. Marketed as a trackless battery tram, the vehicle is around 30 meters long and can carry approximately 250 passengers. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)