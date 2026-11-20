A woman presents her products at the Agri-Lebanon 2026 exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 19, 2026. Agri-Lebanon 2026, taking place from November 19 to 21 at Beirut Hall, is Lebanon's only dedicated agricultural exhibition. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People visit the Agri-Lebanon 2026 exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 19, 2026. Agri-Lebanon 2026, taking place from November 19 to 21 at Beirut Hall, is Lebanon's only dedicated agricultural exhibition. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People visit the Agri-Lebanon 2026 exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 19, 2026. Agri-Lebanon 2026, taking place from November 19 to 21 at Beirut Hall, is Lebanon's only dedicated agricultural exhibition. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows products at the Agri-Lebanon 2026 exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon. Agri-Lebanon 2026, taking place from November 19 to 21 at Beirut Hall, is Lebanon's only dedicated agricultural exhibition. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)