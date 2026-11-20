Visitors view a scenario demonstration for innovative automotive welding at the 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2026. The 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo kicked off in Nanjing on Thursday. Covering some 55,000 square meters, the expo has drawn more than 600 Chinese and foreign exhibitors as well as a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Visitors view a performance by a humanoid robot at the 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2026. The 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo kicked off in Nanjing on Thursday. Covering some 55,000 square meters, the expo has drawn more than 600 Chinese and foreign exhibitors as well as a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Visitors view a humanoid robot at the 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2026. The 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo kicked off in Nanjing on Thursday. Covering some 55,000 square meters, the expo has drawn more than 600 Chinese and foreign exhibitors as well as a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Smart robots for security patrol are displayed at the 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 19, 2026. The 11th World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo kicked off in Nanjing on Thursday. Covering some 55,000 square meters, the expo has drawn more than 600 Chinese and foreign exhibitors as well as a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Li Bo)