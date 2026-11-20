An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows Hohhot Shengle International Airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Hohhot Shengle International Airport is scheduled to officially start operations at 0:00 a.m. on Nov. 26, taking over all air transport services from Hohhot Baita International Airport, which will cease operations at the same time. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows Hohhot Shengle International Airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Hohhot Shengle International Airport is scheduled to officially start operations at 0:00 a.m. on Nov. 26, taking over all air transport services from Hohhot Baita International Airport, which will cease operations at the same time. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows the departure lounge of Hohhot Shengle International Airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Hohhot Shengle International Airport is scheduled to officially start operations at 0:00 a.m. on Nov. 26, taking over all air transport services from Hohhot Baita International Airport, which will cease operations at the same time. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows the security screening area of Hohhot Shengle International Airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Hohhot Shengle International Airport is scheduled to officially start operations at 0:00 a.m. on Nov. 26, taking over all air transport services from Hohhot Baita International Airport, which will cease operations at the same time. (Xinhua/Bei He)