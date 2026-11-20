An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows cargo ships at Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province. As of Nov. 10, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port's container throughput for 2026 has exceeded 40 million TEUs, marking the second consecutive year the port has reached this volume. Currently, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port operates over 310 container shipping routes, connecting more than 700 ports across over 200 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows the view of Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province. As of Nov. 10, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port's container throughput for 2026 has exceeded 40 million TEUs, marking the second consecutive year the port has reached this volume. Currently, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port operates over 310 container shipping routes, connecting more than 700 ports across over 200 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Trucks transfer containers at Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2026. As of Nov. 10, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port's container throughput for 2026 has exceeded 40 million TEUs, marking the second consecutive year the port has reached this volume. Currently, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port operates over 310 container shipping routes, connecting more than 700 ports across over 200 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows a cargo ship at Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province. As of Nov. 10, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port's container throughput for 2026 has exceeded 40 million TEUs, marking the second consecutive year the port has reached this volume. Currently, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port operates over 310 container shipping routes, connecting more than 700 ports across over 200 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)