This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows a performance at the "China's Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The "China's Snow Town" scenic spot opened to the public on Thursday. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2026 shows the view of the "China's Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The "China's Snow Town" scenic spot opened to the public on Thursday. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos at the "China's Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2026. The "China's Snow Town" scenic spot opened to the public on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Zhe/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the "China's Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2026. The "China's Snow Town" scenic spot opened to the public on Thursday. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)