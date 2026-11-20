Newly elected Speaker of Serbia's National Assembly Aleksandar Cupic speaks after being elected during the constitutive session of the National Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia, Nov. 19, 2026. Serbia's newly elected National Assembly on Thursday elected Aleksandar Cupic of the student-backed electoral list "Student List - Students Are Winning" as its speaker. Under the Serbian Constitution, Cupic will also assume the duties of acting president following the resignation of former President Aleksandar Vucic. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbia's newly elected National Assembly on Thursday elected Aleksandar Cupic of the student-backed electoral list "Student List - Students Are Winning" as its speaker. Under the Serbian Constitution, Cupic will also assume the duties of acting president following the resignation of former President Aleksandar Vucic.Cupic, an assistant professor (docent) at the University of Belgrade's Faculty of Transport and Traffic Engineering, won 140 votes, defeating Stojan Radenovic, the candidate of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)-led group, who received 97 votes. A total of 239 lawmakers took part in the vote.The election took place on the third day of the inaugural session, which began on Nov. 17, when all 250 lawmakers' mandates were confirmed and the 15th National Assembly was formally constituted.Under the Constitution, the parliamentary speaker assumes presidential duties when the presidency becomes vacant. Vucic resigned on Sept. 27, after which then Speaker Ana Brnabic became acting president. Cupic succeeded her following his election.In his inaugural address, Cupic called for fostering a political culture based on dialogue and tolerance. He pledged to respect all lawmakers, encourage constructive criticism and strengthen parliamentary oversight.