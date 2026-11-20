A man visits the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2026. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China.
People visit the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2026. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng speaks during the opening ceremony of the South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2026. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)