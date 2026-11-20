A man visits the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2026. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China.Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo (SAIIE), the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals.Speaking at the opening ceremony, John Steenhuisen, South Africa's deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, said the two countries shared a vision of building a partnership based on deeper economic cooperation and mutual development. He urged businesses from both sides to make full use of the expo to explore opportunities.A total of 40 South African companies and more than 190 Chinese manufacturers are exhibiting at the SAIIE. The exhibition covers 5,000 square meters and features four sections, namely power and energy, machinery and parts, mining, and African products.China extended zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations on May 1.Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said the bilateral trade had grown notably since the policy took effect, adding that Chinese companies were keen to invest in South Africa and contribute to its economic development and job creation.Simohn Engelbrecht, head of trade and relations at Agriculture South Africa, said South Africa was well positioned to supply China with a variety of agricultural products throughout the year and was seeking to diversify its exports to the Chinese market."Ultimately, the opportunity for us is not only to increase trade volumes, but also to build a stronger and more diversified economic relationship between South Africa and China," Engelbrecht said.A series of business matchmaking sessions focusing on agricultural machinery, new energy and watches will also be held during the three-day event to facilitate business partnerships and trade deals between Chinese and South African companies.

People visit the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2026. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng speaks during the opening ceremony of the South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2026. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Johannesburg, South Africa. The South Africa session of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Thursday, with South African officials and business representatives calling for deeper trade and investment ties with China. Held alongside the fifth South Africa International Industrial Expo, the three-day event provides a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore opportunities, establish partnerships and secure business deals. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)