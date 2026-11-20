People dine at a restaurant in a tourism and leisure block converted from the Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2026. Located in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in Tianjin, the former Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory was once a major production base for yarn-dyed fabrics in north China. In 2025, the district launched a renovation project to transform the old factory into a tourism and leisure block. Since its opening in May 2026, the block has received 3.76 million tourist visits and generated over 70 million yuan (about 10.5 million U.S. dollars) in revenue as of early November. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit a tourism and leisure block converted from the Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2026. Located in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in Tianjin, the former Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory was once a major production base for yarn-dyed fabrics in north China. In 2025, the district launched a renovation project to transform the old factory into a tourism and leisure block. Since its opening in May 2026, the block has received 3.76 million tourist visits and generated over 70 million yuan (about 10.5 million U.S. dollars) in revenue as of early November. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People shop at a store at a tourism and leisure block converted from the Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2026. Located in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in Tianjin, the former Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory was once a major production base for yarn-dyed fabrics in north China. In 2025, the district launched a renovation project to transform the old factory into a tourism and leisure block. Since its opening in May 2026, the block has received 3.76 million tourist visits and generated over 70 million yuan (about 10.5 million U.S. dollars) in revenue as of early November. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit a tourism and leisure block converted from the Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 18, 2026. Located in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District in Tianjin, the former Tianjin yarn-dyed fabric factory was once a major production base for yarn-dyed fabrics in north China. In 2025, the district launched a renovation project to transform the old factory into a tourism and leisure block. Since its opening in May 2026, the block has received 3.76 million tourist visits and generated over 70 million yuan (about 10.5 million U.S. dollars) in revenue as of early November. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)