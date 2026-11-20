The Nvidia logo is displayed on a smartphone, with the company's former CEO Jensen Huang in the background. Photo: VCG



California's decision to subpoena US chip giant Nvidia over whether China obtained advanced chips or confidential information has intensified scrutiny of Washington's increasingly contradictory semiconductor policies, as analysts warned that domestic regulatory disputes and national security concerns risk being turned into broader restrictions on China-related business, adding uncertainty for American technology companies.



California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that his office had issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia following reports involving former CEO Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese spy. The investigation will examine whether Nvidia or Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information and whether the company misled investors and the public about related risks, Reuters reported.



The investigation comes as Washington faces questions over its own decisions to authorize advanced chip exports to China. The US administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD to Chinese companies between December 2025 and May 2026, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing information released by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. The number delivered remains unclear.



The federal government had previously allowed Nvidia's H200 chips to be exported to approved Chinese customers under specific security conditions, reflecting Washington's attempt to balance commercial interests with technology restrictions.



These developments have brought renewed attention to the increasingly complicated regulatory environment confronting US chipmakers.



The controversy reflects a deeper tension in US semiconductor policy, as Washington seeks to preserve the global dominance of American technology companies while tightening controls on their access to the Chinese market, Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Zhongguancun Modern Information Consumer Application Industry Technology Alliance, told the Global Times.



The increasingly polarized positions among US policymakers - with some seeking to preserve commercial access to the Chinese market while others push for tighter restrictions on technology exports - could create uncertainty for companies operating globally, particularly in the semiconductor industry, where long-term investment, stable supply chains and international sales are essential to sustaining innovation, Xiang noted.



For American chipmakers, the concern extends beyond individual investigations. Frequent policy adjustments and overlapping regulatory demands could raise compliance costs, complicate business planning and weaken confidence in the predictability of US technology policy, he noted.



China has meanwhile rejected attempts to link the Nvidia controversy to allegations of Chinese espionage. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China's position on November 12, saying that China's scientific and technological progress relies on independent innovation and open cooperation. "The US should stop fabricating the 'Chinese spy' narratives as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions," Mao said.



The broader implications of the controversy extend beyond Nvidia, raising questions about whether domestic US regulatory and political disputes are increasingly spilling over into international technology cooperation.



Corporate governance, export licensing and securities disclosure are matters for US companies and regulators to address under applicable laws. Allegations of wrongdoing should be examined on the basis of evidence rather than assumptions about China, according to the preliminary analysis, Xiang stress.



The distinction is important because China is a major market in the global semiconductor industry, while US technology companies depend on international demand to support substantial research and development spending, he added, noting that continued restrictions and uncertainty surrounding China-related business could ultimately affect American companies' revenues, investment decisions and long-term competitiveness.



Chinese experts stressed that China is not a party to the internal US decisions over export licensing, corporate oversight or the division of regulatory responsibilities, and those disputes should not be recast as evidence to blame China.

