Participants attend a New Zealand-China (Guangdong) business matchmaking roundtable plus a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) promotion event in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 20, 2026. (Photo by Wu Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

A New Zealand-China (Guangdong) business matchmaking roundtable plus a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) promotion event was held here Friday.The program aimed to promote business opportunities in the GBA, deepen economic and trade ties between China's Guangdong Province and New Zealand, and encourage pragmatic cooperation in areas such as investment, trade and industrial collaboration.On the occasion, representatives from both sides held in-depth discussions on bilateral trade and investment, industrial collaboration and innovation-driven development, while a cooperation agreement was signed between their local trade promotion bodies to provide a new platform for business exchanges and cooperation.Bai Mingshao, an official from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Guangdong Committee, said in his speech that as China's largest provincial economy, Guangdong has been continuously advancing high-level opening-up and the development of a modern industrial system, and the GBA has become one of China's most open and economically dynamic regions, with notable strengths in scientific and technological innovation, advanced manufacturing and modern services, offering broad development opportunities for businesses worldwide, including those from New Zealand.Bai said Guangdong and New Zealand have strong economic complementarities and a solid foundation for cooperation, as Guangdong has a well-established industrial and supply chain system and a large market, while New Zealand has strengths in high-quality agricultural products, food processing, clean energy and environmental protection.There is a considerable potential for bilateral cooperation in green development, the digital economy, modern agriculture and technological innovation, he added.Wang Chengguang, a consul at the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland, noted that the Greater Bay Area is an important gateway for China's participation in global economic cooperation and a key hub connecting international markets, and currently around 20 percent of goods trade between China and New Zealand is conducted through the area.Canton Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand President Wang Jiazheng spoke of efforts to promote bilateral economic and trade ties, in particular its work in facilitating the entry of Chinese products into the New Zealand market and connecting them with local businesses.Kevin O'Leary, general manager of Business North Harbor in Auckland, told Xinhua that the business association currently has 5,000 members, with the number of Chinese-owned businesses also growing.The association has been actively encouraging its members to develop economic and trade ties with China and helping them participate in China-related business cooperation, O'Leary said, adding that such matchmaking meetings and promotional events could help more New Zealand businesses understand how to expand their economic and trade links with China.

A cooperation agreement is signed during a New Zealand-China (Guangdong) business matchmaking roundtable plus a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) promotion event in Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 20, 2026. (Photo by Wu Jiaxiang/Xinhua)