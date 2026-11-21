Craftsmen work on wood-carving artworks during the 2026 Ghana Export, SME, and Made in Ghana Fair in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 19, 2026. The four-day fair brought together more than 500 exhibitors showcasing Ghanaian products in agriculture, agroprocessing, horticulture and manufacturing. Exhibits included shea butter, cocoa derivatives, cashew nuts, yams and other processed foods, as well as textiles, garments, leather goods and handicrafts.(Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

An artist shows his artwork during the 2026 Ghana Export, SME, and Made in Ghana Fair in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 19, 2026. The four-day fair brought together more than 500 exhibitors showcasing Ghanaian products in agriculture, agroprocessing, horticulture and manufacturing. Exhibits included shea butter, cocoa derivatives, cashew nuts, yams and other processed foods, as well as textiles, garments, leather goods and handicrafts. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

An exhibitor arranges artifact at an exhibition booth during the 2026 Ghana Export, SME, and Made in Ghana Fair in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 19, 2026. The four-day fair brought together more than 500 exhibitors showcasing Ghanaian products in agriculture, agroprocessing, horticulture and manufacturing. Exhibits included shea butter, cocoa derivatives, cashew nuts, yams and other processed foods, as well as textiles, garments, leather goods and handicrafts. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

People visit a local fabric booth during the 2026 Ghana Export, SME, and Made in Ghana Fair in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 19, 2026. The four-day fair brought together more than 500 exhibitors showcasing Ghanaian products in agriculture, agroprocessing, horticulture and manufacturing. Exhibits included shea butter, cocoa derivatives, cashew nuts, yams and other processed foods, as well as textiles, garments, leather goods and handicrafts. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)