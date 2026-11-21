A boy writes on a notebook inside a tent at the Washo Kani camp west of Hasakah, Syria, Nov. 20, 2026. The United Nations Children's Fund said on Thursday in a statement nearly 2.5 million children in Syria remained out of school and called for children's rights to be put at the center of the country's recovery. (Str/Xinhua)

A boy grips a metal rod among chunks of concrete at the Washo Kani camp west of Hasakah, Syria, Nov. 20, 2026. The United Nations Children's Fund said on Thursday in a statement nearly 2.5 million children in Syria remained out of school and called for children's rights to be put at the center of the country's recovery. (Str/Xinhua)

Children sit outside a tent at the Washo Kani camp west of Hasakah, Syria, Nov. 20, 2026. The United Nations Children's Fund said on Thursday in a statement nearly 2.5 million children in Syria remained out of school and called for children's rights to be put at the center of the country's recovery. (Str/Xinhua)

Boys play beside a puddle at the Washo Kani camp west of Hasakah, Syria, Nov. 20, 2026. The United Nations Children's Fund said on Thursday in a statement nearly 2.5 million children in Syria remained out of school and called for children's rights to be put at the center of the country's recovery. (Str/Xinhua)