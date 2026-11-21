A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a view near the Sudi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou presents a charming view in early winter, where natural landscape blends harmoniously with urban buildings. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a view near the Yanggongdi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou presents a charming view in early winter, where natural landscape blends harmoniously with urban buildings. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a view near the Yanggongdi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou presents a charming view in early winter, where natural landscape blends harmoniously with urban buildings. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a view near the Yanggongdi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou presents a charming view in early winter, where natural landscape blends harmoniously with urban buildings. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)