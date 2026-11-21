This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a construction site of the Longgang Tunnel of the Shenzhen-Shanwei High-speed Railway in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The Longgang Tunnel, a key project along the Shenzhen-Shanwei High-speed Railway linking the Xili Railway Station in Shenzhen and the Shenshan Railway Station in the Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone, has completed more than half of its excavation workload. The railway spans approximately 125.5 kilometers, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a construction site of the Longgang Tunnel of the Shenzhen-Shanwei High-speed Railway in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The Longgang Tunnel, a key project along the Shenzhen-Shanwei High-speed Railway linking the Xili Railway Station in Shenzhen and the Shenshan Railway Station in the Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone, has completed more than half of its excavation workload. The railway spans approximately 125.5 kilometers, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)