Visitors view exhibits at the 2nd International Philatelic Exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 21, 2026. The Lebanese Association of Philately (LAP) is hosting the 2nd International Philatelic Exhibition in Beirut from Nov. 21 to 22. The event aims to bring together stamp collectors, philatelic dealers and enthusiasts from Lebanon and across the Eastern Mediterranean, providing a platform for showcasing stamp collections and promoting the exchange of philatelic knowledge and expertise. Photo: Xinhua

A woman displays old Lebanese banknotes at the 2nd International Philatelic Exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 21, 2026. The Lebanese Association of Philately (LAP) is hosting the 2nd International Philatelic Exhibition in Beirut from Nov. 21 to 22. The event aims to bring together stamp collectors, philatelic dealers and enthusiasts from Lebanon and across the Eastern Mediterranean, providing a platform for showcasing stamp collections and promoting the exchange of philatelic knowledge and expertise. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors view exhibits at the 2nd International Philatelic Exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 21, 2026. The Lebanese Association of Philately (LAP) is hosting the 2nd International Philatelic Exhibition in Beirut from Nov. 21 to 22. The event aims to bring together stamp collectors, philatelic dealers and enthusiasts from Lebanon and across the Eastern Mediterranean, providing a platform for showcasing stamp collections and promoting the exchange of philatelic knowledge and expertise. Photo: Xinhua