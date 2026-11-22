A visitor (R) talks to an exhibitor during the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

A visitor tries a VR device during the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A man views new energy vehicle parts displayed at the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

People view exhibits during the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A T800 robot of EngineAI Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. is displayed during the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A child looks at a quadruped robot during the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

People visit the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A Tesla Bot is seen during the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

People visit the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

People visit the 14th Central China Investment and Trade Exposition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. The expo themed "Building three bases and one hub to accelerate the rise of central China", which features 30,000 square meters of exhibition space, is held from Nov. 21 to 23 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)