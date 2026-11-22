Zhang Jianing, Zhang Chutong and Zhang Yan (from L to R) of team China celebrate after the women's 3,000m relay finals at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2026/27 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Team China celebrate after the women's 3,000m relay finals at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2026/27 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Zhang Chutong (R) of China competes during the women's 3,000m relay finals at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2026/27 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Gold medalists team China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's 3,000m relay finals at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2026/27 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Head coach of China Wu Dajing (L) celebrates with team China after the women's 3,000m relay finals at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2026/27 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)