Gold medalists team China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's 3,000m relay finals at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2026/27 in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

China won the women's 3,000m relay at the Seoul stop of the 2026-2027 ISU Short Track World Tour on Saturday, claiming its first gold of the season on the circuit.Zhang Chutong put China in front at the start, and the team led through the first half of the race. Canada overtook China during a relay exchange but fell in the closing laps, allowing China to take the title in 4 minutes, 12.679 seconds. South Korea finished second, and the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN2) team took third.Zhang said the win came as a pleasant surprise. She added that the team had held on to the determination it showed during the previous Olympic cycle despite a difficult start to the season."We have always had that drive and determination. As long as we work together toward the same goal, nothing is impossible," she said.Zhang credited the skaters' trust in one another against strong opponents such as South Korea and Canada."We firmly believe in each other and believe that together we are the strongest and can overcome anything," she said.Olympic champion Wu Dajing, who took over as China's head coach this season, said the skaters and coaching staff had only recently come together and were still adjusting."Of course, there is pressure. Previously, we even struggled to reach the semifinals or finals in some events, and that is not something we can change in a short time. We still need time to improve," Wu told Xinhua."Today's victory showed that we are heading in the right direction and gave the team more confidence to keep learning and improving," he added.In other events on Saturday, South Korea's Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong won her third straight women's 1,000m title on the World Tour this season. Teun Boer of the Netherlands won the men's 500m, while South Korea's Shin Dong-min took gold in the men's 1,500m.The Seoul stop concludes on Sunday with five finals: the mixed team relay, the women's 500m and 1,500m, and the men's 1,000m and 5,000m relay.