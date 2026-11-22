Farmers load harvested citrus fruits onto a truck in Cangfang Town of Xichuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2026. Cangfang Town of Xichuan County has entered its citrus harvest season. Leveraging its soil, water and climate advantages, the town has gradually developed large-scale citrus cultivation. The citrus planting area in Cangfang Town has exceeded 20,000 mu (about 1,333.33 hectares), making citrus one of the town's signature pillar industries. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

Farmers load harvested citrus fruits onto a truck in Cangfang Town of Xichuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2026. Cangfang Town of Xichuan County has entered its citrus harvest season. Leveraging its soil, water and climate advantages, the town has gradually developed large-scale citrus cultivation. The citrus planting area in Cangfang Town has exceeded 20,000 mu (about 1,333.33 hectares), making citrus one of the town's signature pillar industries. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests citrus fruits at a citrus orchard in Cangfang Town of Xichuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 17, 2026. Cangfang Town of Xichuan County has entered its citrus harvest season. Leveraging its soil, water and climate advantages, the town has gradually developed large-scale citrus cultivation. The citrus planting area in Cangfang Town has exceeded 20,000 mu (about 1,333.33 hectares), making citrus one of the town's signature pillar industries. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests citrus fruits at a citrus orchard in Cangfang Town of Xichuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2026. Cangfang Town of Xichuan County has entered its citrus harvest season. Leveraging its soil, water and climate advantages, the town has gradually developed large-scale citrus cultivation. The citrus planting area in Cangfang Town has exceeded 20,000 mu (about 1,333.33 hectares), making citrus one of the town's signature pillar industries. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

Farmers clean harvested citrus fruits at a workshop in Cangfang Town of Xichuan County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 18, 2026. Cangfang Town of Xichuan County has entered its citrus harvest season. Leveraging its soil, water and climate advantages, the town has gradually developed large-scale citrus cultivation. The citrus planting area in Cangfang Town has exceeded 20,000 mu (about 1,333.33 hectares), making citrus one of the town's signature pillar industries. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2026 shows a view of a citrus orchard in Cangfang Town of Xichuan County, central China's Henan Province. Cangfang Town of Xichuan County has entered its citrus harvest season. Leveraging its soil, water and climate advantages, the town has gradually developed large-scale citrus cultivation. The citrus planting area in Cangfang Town has exceeded 20,000 mu (about 1,333.33 hectares), making citrus one of the town's signature pillar industries. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)