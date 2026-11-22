This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows the early winter scenery of the Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows the early winter scenery of the Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows the early winter scenery of the Xiling Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)