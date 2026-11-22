An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows actresses dancing among blooming flowers at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of blooming flowers at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of blooming flowers at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of blooming flowers at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of blooming flowers at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Actresses dance among blooming flowers at the Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)