An actress performs during a concert at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 21, 2026. The concert "Let's Opera -- Library Fantasy" was staged at the Tianjin Juilliard School on Saturday. This performance adopted an innovative and story-telling style to weave together classical opera excerpts, breaking traditional forms of concerts and bringing the art of classical opera to the general public. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Actors perform during a concert at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 21, 2026. The concert "Let's Opera -- Library Fantasy" was staged at the Tianjin Juilliard School on Saturday. This performance adopted an innovative and story-telling style to weave together classical opera excerpts, breaking traditional forms of concerts and bringing the art of classical opera to the general public. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Audience enjoy a concert at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 21, 2026. The concert "Let's Opera -- Library Fantasy" was staged at the Tianjin Juilliard School on Saturday. This performance adopted an innovative and story-telling style to weave together classical opera excerpts, breaking traditional forms of concerts and bringing the art of classical opera to the general public. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An actress performs during a concert at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 21, 2026. The concert "Let's Opera -- Library Fantasy" was staged at the Tianjin Juilliard School on Saturday. This performance adopted an innovative and story-telling style to weave together classical opera excerpts, breaking traditional forms of concerts and bringing the art of classical opera to the general public. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows a concert staged at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin. The concert "Let's Opera -- Library Fantasy" was staged at the Tianjin Juilliard School on Saturday. This performance adopted an innovative and story-telling style to weave together classical opera excerpts, breaking traditional forms of concerts and bringing the art of classical opera to the general public. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)