This drone photo shows aquaculture workers carrying out production operations amid wintertime shallow sea smoke in the Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

This drone photo shows aquaculture workers carrying out production operations amid wintertime shallow sea smoke in the Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

This drone photo shows aquaculture workers carrying out production operations amid wintertime shallow sea smoke in the Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)