A tourist has fun at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 19, 2026. Endowed with abundant tropical rainforest resources, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.86 percent. The county has built on its unique natural charms to develop cultural tourism, attracting visitors from home and abroad for sightseeing and immersive experiences. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists ride cable cars at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 19, 2026. Endowed with abundant tropical rainforest resources, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.86 percent. The county has built on its unique natural charms to develop cultural tourism, attracting visitors from home and abroad for sightseeing and immersive experiences. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A foreign tourist has fun at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 19, 2026. Endowed with abundant tropical rainforest resources, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.86 percent. The county has built on its unique natural charms to develop cultural tourism, attracting visitors from home and abroad for sightseeing and immersive experiences. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists have fun at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 19, 2026. Endowed with abundant tropical rainforest resources, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.86 percent. The county has built on its unique natural charms to develop cultural tourism, attracting visitors from home and abroad for sightseeing and immersive experiences. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Foreign tourists take selfies at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 19, 2026. Endowed with abundant tropical rainforest resources, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.86 percent. The county has built on its unique natural charms to develop cultural tourism, attracting visitors from home and abroad for sightseeing and immersive experiences. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists visit the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 19, 2026. Endowed with abundant tropical rainforest resources, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.86 percent. The county has built on its unique natural charms to develop cultural tourism, attracting visitors from home and abroad for sightseeing and immersive experiences. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a view of Qixianling Mountain covered by tropical rainforests in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. Endowed with abundant tropical rainforest resources, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan boasts a forest coverage rate of 84.86 percent. The county has built on its unique natural charms to develop cultural tourism, attracting visitors from home and abroad for sightseeing and immersive experiences. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)