A tourist poses for photos with black-headed gulls in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Bar-headed geese are seen in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes and bar-headed geese are seen in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 19, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes and bar-headed geese are seen in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 19, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-headed gulls are seen in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are seen in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Black-necked cranes are seen in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People look at black-headed gulls in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People look at black-headed gulls in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Bar-headed geese are seen in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People look at black-headed gulls in Caohai National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 20, 2026. As winter sets in, the nature reserve has welcomed a large number of migratory birds arriving for wintering. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)