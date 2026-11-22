Cherries are seen at a cherry orchard in Curico province, central Chile, Nov. 14, 2026. Chile is a major global exporter of cherries, and China is the largest overseas market for Chilean cherries. According to data from Chile's Ministry of Agriculture, about 569,000 tonnes of cherries were exported in the 2025/2026 season, of which about 87 percent went to China.



In recent years, against the backdrop of deepening economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, China and Chile, both the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, have continued to advance economic and trade cooperation. Since 2018, Chile has operated a direct shipping route to China known as the "cherry express," significantly shortening the transit time.



This year marks the APEC "China Year," and the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was held in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19. Taking this as an opportunity, China and Chile will further strengthen cooperation on trade facilitation and agricultural trade. The cherries crossing the Pacific Ocean have become a vivid epitome of the deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Chile. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2026 shows workers picking cherries at a cherry orchard in Curico province, central Chile. Photo: Xinhua

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast (4th L) and his wife Maria Pia Adriasola (3rd L) attend a Chilean cherry promotion event in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2026. Photo: Presidency of Chile/Handout via Xinhua

Chilean cherries transported by China Cargo Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo: China Eastern Airlines/Handout via Xinhua

A worker transfers freshly harvested cherries at a cherry orchard in Curico province, central Chile, Nov. 14, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A worker picks cherries at a cherry orchard in Curico province, central Chile, Nov. 14, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Cherries pass through washing equipment at a cherry packing plant in Curico province, central Chile, Nov. 14, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member checks an automatic optical sorting equipment for cherries at a cherry packing plant in Mostazal, Chile, Nov. 20, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A robot stacks packed cherries at a cherry packing plant in Mostazal, Chile, Nov. 20, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Workers operate at a cherry packing plant in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member shows a box of Chilean cherries at a market in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A dealer shows the country of origin mark on the packaging of Chilean cherries at a stall inside a fruit and vegetable market in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo: Xinhua