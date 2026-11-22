An athlete competes during the 2026 Hungarian National Wushu Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

From a six-year-old child to a 72-year-old veteran, around 150 martial artists from some 30 clubs across Hungary gathered in Fot, near Budapest, on Saturday for the 2026 Hungarian National Wushu Championships, competing for national titles and a chance to qualify for next year's European championships.Istvan Varga, president of the Hungarian Wushu Federation, told Xinhua that the event marked the culmination of a year-long series of national competitions, with only the top four athletes in each category earning places in the finals through a points-based qualification system.The championships featured traditional kung fu, wushu routines, sanda, push hands and weapons events."These are the best of the best," Varga said, adding that the championships also served as an important selection event for Hungary's national team ahead of the 2027 European Wushu and Traditional Kung Fu Championships.The European championships are scheduled to take place in Budapest from May 10 to 16 next year, with around 700 athletes from some 30 European countries expected to participate. Hungary plans to field a team of 60 to 80 athletes, according to Varga.Before the competition began, performers from the Hungarian Lion Dance Association, Hungarian martial arts masters and Chinese wushu practitioners demonstrated their skills, drawing enthusiastic applause and cheers from spectators.Among the competitors was Maria Arutyunjan, a five-time European champion for whom martial arts have become a family passion.She competed alongside two of her daughters, while her eldest daughter helped organize the event and her husband coached athletes from their club."This competition is very important for everyone who wants to participate in the European championships. I hope I can qualify," Arutyunjan said.Young athletes were equally eager to earn a place at next year's European event."I'm not sure whether I can qualify, but I would really like to," said a 16-year-old Hungarian competitor.At the other end of the age spectrum was Gabor Kardos, 72, the oldest competitor at the championships. He took up martial arts in 2000 and has practiced ever since."I still do physical work, and practicing Tai Chi helps me relax," Kardos said, adding that years of training had also improved his posture and helped straighten his once-hunched back.

Istvan Varga, president of the Hungarian Wushu Federation, is pictured during the 2026 Hungarian National Wushu Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Athletes compete during the 2026 Hungarian National Wushu Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Athletes compete during the 2026 Hungarian National Wushu Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Performers stage a lion dance during the opening of the 2026 Hungarian National Wushu Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Athletes compete during the 2026 Hungarian National Wushu Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 21, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)