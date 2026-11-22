This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a smart planting system during the 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition at the Wuhan International Expo Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition is being held in Wuhan from Nov. 20 to 23. The expo features a series of activities, including displays of agricultural achievements, brand promotion and business matchmaking between producers and buyers. It has 10 specialized exhibition areas and seven functional zones, bringing together more than 2,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a laser weeding robot during the 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition at the Wuhan International Expo Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition is being held in Wuhan from Nov. 20 to 23. The expo features a series of activities, including displays of agricultural achievements, brand promotion and business matchmaking between producers and buyers. It has 10 specialized exhibition areas and seven functional zones, bringing together more than 2,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors wait to taste ham during the 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition at the Wuhan International Expo Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2026. The 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition is being held in Wuhan from Nov. 20 to 23. The expo features a series of activities, including displays of agricultural achievements, brand promotion and business matchmaking between producers and buyers. It has 10 specialized exhibition areas and seven functional zones, bringing together more than 2,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors taste ice cream during the 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition at the Wuhan International Expo Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2026. The 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition is being held in Wuhan from Nov. 20 to 23. The expo features a series of activities, including displays of agricultural achievements, brand promotion and business matchmaking between producers and buyers. It has 10 specialized exhibition areas and seven functional zones, bringing together more than 2,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors learn about wine products during the 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition at the Wuhan International Expo Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2026. The 2026 Hubei Agriculture Exposition is being held in Wuhan from Nov. 20 to 23. The expo features a series of activities, including displays of agricultural achievements, brand promotion and business matchmaking between producers and buyers. It has 10 specialized exhibition areas and seven functional zones, bringing together more than 2,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)