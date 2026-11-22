Li Hao is a photographer covering China’s social transformation and its impact on different groups, such as migrant workers.
A visitor views exhibits at a special exhibition exploring the dual role of food and medicine at the National Natural History Museum in Beijing on November 22, 2026. Photo: Li Hao/Global Times
Immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui opens in China's Tianjin
A visitor looks at an exhibit at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National ...
A kid explores an exhibition at the National Natural History Museum of China in Beijing on June 7, ...