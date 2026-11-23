This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a delta flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Over 670 Delta Air Lines flights at its U.S. Atlanta hub were delayed Sunday morning due to a technical issue affecting the airline's flight operations system.As of noon Eastern Time, delays at, arriving at and departing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport totaled 815, including 672 Delta Air Lines flights, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially issued a ground stop for Delta flights bound for Atlanta and later replaced it with a ground delay program.The delays were reportedly caused by a problem with Delta's weight and balance automation system."Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," Delta said in a statement.The disruptions came days after the FAA imposed a rare nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13 due to a technical problem with its air traffic control communications network. United Airlines also experienced a separate technical outage on Nov. 16 that delayed departing flights.