Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is showcasing initiatives aimed at accelerating companies’ adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) during its participation in Dubai Future Week, including the Chamber AI Hub, which currently enables businesses to access 22 specialized AI agents for administrative and operational tasks.



Saeed Al Gergawi, a vice president of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the platform enables companies to test AI agents based on their individual requirements before selecting the solutions most suited to their operations.



He said the chamber aims to expand the platform to 100 specialized AI agents across a wide range of fields within the next 18 months.



