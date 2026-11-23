Russian food and processing enterprises increased production volumes of key product categories between January and September 2026. Positive trends were observed in the oil and fat and dairy industries, as well as in the production of tinned meat and vegetables and cereals, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said on its official website.



Production of vegetable oils rose by 8 percent, including sunflower oil (up 2.8 percent), soya oil (up 11.4 percent) and rapeseed oil (up 25.2 percent). Production of cottage cheese rose by 9.6 percent, cheese by 3.5 percent, and fermented milk products by 2.1 percent.



Output of tinned meat increased by 9.8 percent, whilst that of tinned fruit and vegetables rose by 5.2 percent. Cereal production rose by 9.7 percent.



