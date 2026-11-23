South Korea has surpassed $1 trillion in annual exports for the first time in its history, becoming the world's fourth country to reach the milestone, as a global artificial intelligence (AI) boom drives demand for semiconductors.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced Thursday that the country's cumulative exports reached the $1 trillion mark.



The government projects annual exports will reach approximately $1.17 trillion this year, following last year's record of $709.3 billion.



